Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 17,000
LIKO LAST SKLYP! DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: - Plot area - 13.91 a; - Method of use - areas …
Plot of land in Puoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puoriai, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Shirvint r. self., in the form of the piercings, Samiškės g. a plot of land of 6.51 a.m. sol…
Plot of land in Gaveniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gaveniai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Land of residence for sale with access to Motion Pond and shared steel in Gavel, Dirvinated …
Plot of land in Varanava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varanava, Lithuania
€ 53,000
0.3140 ha commercial plot for sale near the motorway Vilnius - Pineapple. SKLYPAS: - Plot …
Plot of land in Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
€ 19,900
Plot of land in Bredenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bredenai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
Dainiai k., Irrified sen., Shirvintų r. sav. 6 ha plot for sale. SCLYPAS : - Plot address …
Plot of land in cerniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
cerniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Shirvint r. self., Dirvinous old, Chernysc. sold by a plot of destination land for amateur g…
Plot of land in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 22,000
A plot of 59th century industry, storage and commercial destination near Zibal Street in the…
Plot of land in Avizonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Avizonys, Lithuania
€ 11,500
Plot of land in Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Residential plot for sale Kriunaškis g., Kabbalah, Sirvint r. DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: …
Plot of land in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
2.70 ha plot of land for sale on the banks of the Shirvinta River in Motiejūnai k., Shirvint…
Plot of land in Aukstosios Viesos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstosios Viesos, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 95,000
520 a agricultural (can be changed to industrial, storage and commercial, residential area) …
Plot of land in Puoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puoriai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir