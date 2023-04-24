Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 17,000
LIKO LAST SKLYP! DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: - Plot area - 13.91 a; - Method of use - areas …
Plot of land
Puoriai, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Shirvint r. self., in the form of the piercings, Samiškės g. a plot of land of 6.51 a.m. sol…
Plot of land
Gaveniai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Land of residence for sale with access to Motion Pond and shared steel in Gavel, Dirvinated …
Plot of land
Varanava, Lithuania
€ 53,000
0.3140 ha commercial plot for sale near the motorway Vilnius - Pineapple. SKLYPAS: - Plot …
Plot of land
Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
€ 19,900
Plot of land
Bredenai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
Dainiai k., Irrified sen., Shirvintų r. sav. 6 ha plot for sale. SCLYPAS : - Plot address …
Plot of land
cerniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Shirvint r. self., Dirvinous old, Chernysc. sold by a plot of destination land for amateur g…
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 22,000
A plot of 59th century industry, storage and commercial destination near Zibal Street in the…
Plot of land
Avizonys, Lithuania
€ 11,500
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Residential plot for sale Kriunaškis g., Kabbalah, Sirvint r. DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: …
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
2.70 ha plot of land for sale on the banks of the Shirvinta River in Motiejūnai k., Shirvint…
Plot of land
Aukstosios Viesos, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 95,000
520 a agricultural (can be changed to industrial, storage and commercial, residential area) …
Plot of land
Puoriai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
