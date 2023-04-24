Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Sirvintos

Lands for sale in Sirvintos, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 299,000
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 7,900
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 5,000
85.77 a agricultural plot for sale in Griogie, Sirvint districts. SKLYPAS: - Area – 85.77 a;…
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 3,500
SELLOW 3 SUMMARY CANTRIMUM K., SIRVINTS RAJ. ADVANTAGES - A beautiful place to enjoy nature,…
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 7,000
62 a plot of land with a stream on the coast of Bartkushki for sale., Shirvintų r. SCALP DES…
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 24,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: Address: I. Sheinius g. 20, Shirvinta; Area: 12.09 a; Method of use: …
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 448,000
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 14,000
HOME MANAGEMENT SURGERY IN THE SIRVINTS AREA, SIXTH I K. ADVANTAGE: - ASSAULTED PRIVACY; - …
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 65,000
SELLATION OF THE 127.96 ARS RECREATIVE PUBLISHED VOS 2 KM FROM CERNMENT, BODY APSUPTS ADVANT…
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 530,000
INVESTIC OBJECTIVE !!! 56.53 HA LAND DEPARATE !!! Location: Address – Gricion, Shirvin with …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir