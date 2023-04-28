Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Siesiku seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sinkunai, Lithuania
€ 32,000
Realting.com
Go