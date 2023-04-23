Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Siauliu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Verduliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Verduliai, Lithuania
€ 36,500
Plot of land in Verduliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Verduliai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
Plot of land in Verduliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Verduliai, Lithuania
€ 36,500
Plot of land in Rekyva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rekyva, Lithuania
€ 24,900
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
€ 199,000
Plot of land in Lieporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lieporiai, Lithuania
€ 29,500
Plot of land in Krikliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Krikliai, Lithuania
€ 5,900
Plot of land in Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Plot of land in Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakstaiciukai, Lithuania
€ 9,200
Plot of land in Raizgiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raizgiai, Lithuania
€ 58,000
Plot of land in Kurtuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurtuvenai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Kursenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kursenai, Lithuania
€ 9,900
Plot of land in Meskuiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Meskuiciai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land in Kairiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kairiai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land in Toliociai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Toliociai, Lithuania
€ 11,400
