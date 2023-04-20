Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Senuju Traku seniunija, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Padumble, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padumble, Lithuania
€ 38,000
Plot of land in Dobrovole, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dobrovole, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Dobrovole, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dobrovole, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Naujasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Padumble, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padumble, Lithuania
€ 38,000
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
Plot of land in Senasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
€ 255,000
IN IMAGE AND PRESSURE, A HOUSE VALUGER SELLOW OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH THE EARTH CHANGER!!! …
Plot of land in Pilialaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pilialaukis, Lithuania
€ 490,000
In the rapidly growing district of Vilnius, 2.6 hectares are sold in the Great Rut. a plot o…
Plot of land in Pilialaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pilialaukis, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land in Senasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senasis Tarpupis, Lithuania
€ 16,000
PERSPECTIVE 33.5 a PLOTE LAND DEPARATION IN TRAK R. SAV. THE EIA. WOWS ADVANTAGE: •PRIVACY…
Plot of land in Zinkiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zinkiskes, Lithuania
€ 50,000
In a picturesque and beautiful area, nearby Lake Karvio and Meduvio, a plot of land of 4,117…
