Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Elektrėnai Municipality

Lands for sale in Semeliskiu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Laiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laiciai, Lithuania
€ 4,000
46.87 a agricultural plot for sale in the village of Lelivai, Elektrėnai district. GENERAL …
Plot of land in Rudauka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudauka, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Alexander, Semelish-old, Electrovenian r. sav. a 5.82-hectare plot is sold in the territory …
Plot of land in Prusiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prusiskes, Lithuania
€ 370,000
- SELD EXCLUSIVE SKLYP 15.85 ha Land plot Trakai r. self., High-pearl-old, Turkutonic k. - S…
Plot of land in Semeliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Semeliskes, Lithuania
€ 36,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir