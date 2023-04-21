Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality

Lands for sale in Sasnavos seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Aukstoji, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstoji, Lithuania
€ 12,900
SELLATION OF THE 40 ARS AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN THE SOME OF SMILGES! ADVANTAGE: ▪ Next to t…
Plot of land in Sasnava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sasnava, Lithuania
€ 20,000
SELLOW 0.1576 ha HOME SECTION SURVEY Seabra g. 60, IN SASNAV. The plot is located in a grea…
Plot of land in Dzencialauka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dzencialauka, Lithuania
€ 245,000
SELLED INSPECTED 8.86 HA. PLOT SKLYP WITH BUSINESS IDEA !!! New owners are looking for this…
Mir