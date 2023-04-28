Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality
  5. Sasnava

Lands for sale in Sasnava, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sasnava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sasnava, Lithuania
€ 20,000
SELLOW 0.1576 ha HOME SECTION SURVEY Seabra g. 60, IN SASNAV. The plot is located in a grea…
Realting.com
Go