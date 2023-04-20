Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Lands for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Plot of land
Vaisvydava, Lithuania
€ 42,000
99 acres of AGRICULTURAL PURPOSE plot for sale in Kaunas, Vyšvydava. _________________ Agri…
Plot of land
Laumenai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
SELLOW 0.0578 HA SECTION IN THE WINDAY OF THE COUNCIL! Great place for looking for a plot ho…
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
€ 14,500
0.0883 ha house estate plot for sale Giroios g. Slienava, Kaunas r. -----------------------…
Plot of land
Vaisvydava, Lithuania
€ 49,900
SELLOW WITH A PROJECT IS SELLED. Unique plot in Piluona! Home estate plot for sale in the n…
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
€ 18,900
With the help of the agricultural plot 10.58a, it changes easily and quickly to the home est…
Plot of land
Gervenupis, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Just outside Kaunas lagoon, a 10-acre plot with a small house is sold in a quiet community o…
Plot of land
Girionys, Lithuania
€ 33,000
START YOUR SEAVY HOME PROJECT IN THE BESIFORMUAL HOME TIME - YOUTH CITY! -------------------…
Plot of land
Ziegzdriai, Lithuania
€ 48,000
Plot of land
Dubravai, Lithuania
€ 22,700
33.83a home estate plot with paved access is for sale. -------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Samylai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
For sale g.ū. destination plot. The plot would be very well suited for the installation of a…
Plot of land
Samylai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
For sale ž.neur. destination plot. The plot is found next to an electrical transformer, very…
Plot of land
Gervenupis, Lithuania
€ 49,000
FOR SALE OF THE BODY MARS OF THE BODY 40 AR TERRITORY WITH BUILDING IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF …
