Lands for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Slienava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Plot of land in Vaisvydava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaisvydava, Lithuania
€ 42,000
99 acres of AGRICULTURAL PURPOSE plot for sale in Kaunas, Vyšvydava. _________________ Agri…
Plot of land in Laumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laumenai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
SELLOW 0.0578 HA SECTION IN THE WINDAY OF THE COUNCIL! Great place for looking for a plot ho…
Plot of land in Slienava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
€ 14,500
0.0883 ha house estate plot for sale Giroios g. Slienava, Kaunas r. -----------------------…
Plot of land in Vaisvydava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaisvydava, Lithuania
€ 49,900
SELLOW WITH A PROJECT IS SELLED. Unique plot in Piluona! Home estate plot for sale in the n…
Plot of land in Slienava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slienava, Lithuania
€ 18,900
With the help of the agricultural plot 10.58a, it changes easily and quickly to the home est…
Plot of land in Gervenupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gervenupis, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Just outside Kaunas lagoon, a 10-acre plot with a small house is sold in a quiet community o…
Plot of land in Girionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Girionys, Lithuania
€ 33,000
START YOUR SEAVY HOME PROJECT IN THE BESIFORMUAL HOME TIME - YOUTH CITY! -------------------…
Plot of land in Ziegzdriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ziegzdriai, Lithuania
€ 48,000
Plot of land in Dubravai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dubravai, Lithuania
€ 22,700
33.83a home estate plot with paved access is for sale. -------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Samylai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Samylai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
For sale g.ū. destination plot. The plot would be very well suited for the installation of a…
Plot of land in Samylai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Samylai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
For sale ž.neur. destination plot. The plot is found next to an electrical transformer, very…
Plot of land in Gervenupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gervenupis, Lithuania
€ 49,000
FOR SALE OF THE BODY MARS OF THE BODY 40 AR TERRITORY WITH BUILDING IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF …
