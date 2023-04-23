Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Utenos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Salos

Lands for sale in Salos, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Next to the Sudieiki, in the Utena district, two bordering agricultural parcels with a total…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir