Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Salcininku rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Salcininku seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in uta, Lithuania
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€ 11,700
SOURCES R. WORLD K. A PERMINENT OF THE 220 ARA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES WITH REGISTRATED LIVING …
Plot of land in Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
€ 19,990
Plot of land in uta, Lithuania
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€ 48,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir