Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Salcininku rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Clear all
8 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Senieji Maceliai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
In a cozy location, the Proponents r. self., Old Macel k. a array of land bordering the tota…
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€ 11,700
SOURCES R. WORLD K. A PERMINENT OF THE 220 ARA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES WITH REGISTRATED LIVING …
Plot of land
Tabariskes, Lithuania
€ 27,000
WE ARE SURVEY IN THE MANUFACTURING, BEFORE THE WALL MERKS" SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION! L…
Plot of land
Turgeliai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
155 ARS LAND SECTION OF THE WIND OF THE WIND OF THE HIS, THE SEN OF TURGELS, THE SOURCES. Th…
Plot of land
Riliskiai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
In a beautiful location in the Šalčių district, a 11-hectare plot is sold near Calsninka. G…
Plot of land
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
€ 19,990
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€ 48,500
Plot of land
Pamaraziai, Lithuania
€ 65,930
