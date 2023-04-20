Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Salcininku rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Senieji Maceliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senieji Maceliai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
In a cozy location, the Proponents r. self., Old Macel k. a array of land bordering the tota…
Plot of land in uta, Lithuania
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€ 11,700
SOURCES R. WORLD K. A PERMINENT OF THE 220 ARA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES WITH REGISTRATED LIVING …
Plot of land in Tabariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tabariskes, Lithuania
€ 27,000
WE ARE SURVEY IN THE MANUFACTURING, BEFORE THE WALL MERKS" SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION! L…
Plot of land in Turgeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turgeliai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
155 ARS LAND SECTION OF THE WIND OF THE WIND OF THE HIS, THE SEN OF TURGELS, THE SOURCES. Th…
Plot of land in Riliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Riliskiai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
In a beautiful location in the Šalčių district, a 11-hectare plot is sold near Calsninka. G…
Plot of land in Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
€ 19,990
Plot of land in uta, Lithuania
Plot of land
uta, Lithuania
€ 48,500
Plot of land in Pamaraziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamaraziai, Lithuania
€ 65,930
