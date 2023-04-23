Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Rusnes seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 89,000
Plot of land in Uostadvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uostadvaris, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW OF THE HOUSE OF 61.70 ARS IN THE RUSINESS SALE UOSTADVARIO K. Amazing nature, a place…
Plot of land in Rusne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rusne, Lithuania
€ 90,000
SELLING 33.30 ARS HOME SECTION IN RUSINESS SALE FOR NEMUNO (ATMATOS) UPOS A 33.30-acre plot …
Plot of land in Syskrante, Lithuania
Plot of land
Syskrante, Lithuania
€ 99,500
SALE OF THE HOUSE OF 27.20 ARS + 28.05 PFEILMAPH FOR NEMUNO ( ATMATOS ) Amazing nature, a pl…
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLATION OF THE 50 ARS AGRICULTURAL LAST NEMUN'S RELATED REGIONAL PARK - CHAIRS SOME. 0.20…
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 11,000
FOR SALE EARTH FARM PURPOSE IN THE EARTH FURTHER PURPOSE IN THE NEMUN DELHI REGIONAL PARK - …
Plot of land in Pakalne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELLOW SECTION IN THE POWER'S POWER, 2KM. FROM CURRENT MARKES THE LAND SECTION IS IN THE REG…
