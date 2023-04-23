Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Rumsiskes, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 150,000
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Prding a home estate plot in the center of the Rumshish town. The rumbles are one of the mos…
Plot of land in Trakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakiai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 36,000
