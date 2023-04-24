Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Rukainiu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Juksenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juksenai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
In a beautiful location in the Vilnius district, in the village of Kūlai, a 1-hectare plot i…
Plot of land in Uzudvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
€ 11,000
SELLOW OF THE SELLOW IN THE HOUPT: 12 ARROUSE MANAGEMENT SECTION OF THE MEMBER STATE Priest …
Plot of land in Rukainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rukainiai, Lithuania
€ 140,000
At Minsk, plus. two, industrial - storage parcels are sold. Smooth areas - 79 acres and 86 a…
Plot of land in Pasvire, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasvire, Lithuania
€ 8,000
Rucainian old. Ammunition k. to the forest, two plots of land are sold ( 1.7 ha and 1.02 ). …
Plot of land in Uzukene, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzukene, Lithuania
€ 25,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir