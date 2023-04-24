Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Nemezele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nemezele, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Newly as old. Oak vs. 70 acres of land sold. The detailed plan allows for a change of purpos…
Plot of land in Nemezele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nemezele, Lithuania
€ 54,000
Newly as old. Oak vs. 36 acres of land sold. The detailed plan allows for a change of purpos…
Plot of land in Nemezele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nemezele, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SELLOW OF 8 ARS IN THE VILLION IN THE CITY, IN THE GOD WITH THE PROJECT AND THE STATEMENT OF…
Plot of land in Katkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Katkai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
On the outskirts of Rudamina, Katka. 8 plots for home construction are sold. A construction …
