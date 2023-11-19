Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Lithuania
  4. Rokiskis

Lands for sale in Rokiskis, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokiskis, Lithuania
€4,900
Plot of land in Rokiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokiskis, Lithuania
€6,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir