2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Lands for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land
Ringaudai, Lithuania
€ 349,000
INDUSTRIAL OBJECTIVE OBJECT P. LEONO G., IN THE MEMUARY CANGESTIVES. 21.68 A. COMMERCIAL LAS…
Plot of land
Pypliai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
50 acres of plot for sale in Altonian! Plot overlooking Nemuna. ADVANTAGE: - Plot in a corr…
Plot of land
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 199,000
For sale 16 plots of single-base/bibbean residential buildings, lined with 8.5 a.m. to 11 a,…
Plot of land
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
€ 31,900
Home estate plot for sale in Cullet, Pendant Street! Plot overlooking the pond and completel…
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 130,000
1,4874 HA LIVING LAST DEPENDMENT MASIVE RADIC K. Kaunas r., In the radisiai, only 1.4874 ha…
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
In a strategically comfortable location, only 1km from Domeikava A plot of home estate is so…
Plot of land
Pypliai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
SELLOW SEMBERS IN THE PYPLIATION. KAUNO R. -------------------------------- IDEAL LOCATION F…
Plot of land
Ringaudai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
8 a plot for sale in Rings, Flower g. ADVANTAGE: •Quiet, safe neighborhood •Low traffic inte…
Plot of land
Bajorai, Lithuania
€ 79,900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
SELLED 11.45 a. IN THE MAPHANKS, VOS WAY MINUTES IMAGE LAMP . ______________________________…
Plot of land
Girininkai II, Lithuania
€ 130,000
168.06 acres of commercial land for sale in Ringaud old, Kaunas r. ------------------------…
Plot of land
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Plot of land
Girininkai II, Lithuania
€ 34,000
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 179,999
IN THE FIRST OIL, PRIVATE OF THE UNDERTAKING, RULES FORMS SECTION WITH AT HOME! 8 60 55 66…
Plot of land
Ringaudai, Lithuania
€ 22,500
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING ANT SIGNIFICATION ______________________ GENERAL INFORMA…
Plot of land
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 48,000
NON-INCELLATION OF THE COUNCIL, THE RINGAUD SENGAL, 111.51 A LAST OF THE AGRICULTURAL, WHERE…
