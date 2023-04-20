Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLOW OF LAND 22.81 A SEN., EITMINES K. GENERAL INFORMATION AND ADVANTAGE • Total area: …
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Near Lake Bali, a plot of land for Sodai is sold in a forest shelter. Ideal place For your r…
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 40,000
12 ARROU HOME MANAGEMENTS OF THE HOME OF THE PURPOSE IN THE PURPOSE OF THE PURPOSE OF THE PU…
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 47,000
RAMIOJE, IN THE FRAMEWORK, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILLION CENTRO CITY, SELECTING A SECTION WIT…
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 52,000
8 house estate plots for sale after 10 acres Great place for looking for a plot house GENER…
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLOW OF LAND 22.81 A SEN., EITMINES K. GENERAL INFORMATION AND ADVANTAGE • Total area: …
Plot of land
Baltalaukis, Lithuania
€ 42,000
2.32 ha agricultural plot for sale in Kunos k. Nuts old, Vilnius district. Convenient, paved…
Plot of land
Tarpezere, Lithuania
€ 11,500
NON-BOLUMAN GREEN SELLOW SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL EJER IN THE RAMBILY, IN THE COUNCIL, TH…
Plot of land
Eitminai, Lithuania
€ 46,500
THREE SKLYPES IN THE SIXTH Great place to live next to the city and enjoy nature. In the pu…
Plot of land
Pikeliskes, Lithuania
€ 9,500
Home estate plots for sale in Beržių g, Pitchhik, Vilnius r. ADVANTAGE: - The plots are in …
Plot of land
Novosadai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
In the village of Varnish Lyme, nine spacious plots for home construction are sold in the ar…
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 100,000
IN THE SENGAL SENGAL SENGAL, the LAST PUBLIC OF THE AGRICULTURAL (3.18 HA). Great place for…
Plot of land
Avietyne, Lithuania
€ 70,000
NEW BESIFORMING IN THE COUNCIL OF LIVENDS, LITTLE GULBINS, SELDING HOME MANAGEMENTS SIGNATUR…
Plot of land
Purnuskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SELDED IN YPATING RAMIO LOCATION 0.79 HA GAL MAP SECTION, APSUPT FOR FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, …
Plot of land
Kalinas, Lithuania
€ 90,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK, 3 HOME MANAGEMENTS FOR FOR THE MESSAGE APPTS. ____ Residents are delighted…
Plot of land
Avietyne, Lithuania
€ 189,500
IN IMAGE AND PRESSIVE LOCATION, VOS 20 MINUGHTER WINCE FROM THE VILLION CENTRO, 84.58 ARM LA…
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 55,000
RAMIOJE, IN THE FRAMEWORK, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILLION CENTRO CITY, SELECTING A SECTION WIT…
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 75,000
SELLING 14th century. home estate plot WITH TWO HOME PROJECT AND STATEMENT LEIDIMU! SECTION …
Plot of land
Kalinas, Lithuania
€ 128,500
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 145,000
Plot of land
Zalesa, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Nuts old. Ljubavo k. a beautiful plot of 10.54 ha of land is sold. A farmer's certificate is…
Plot of land
Kalinas, Lithuania
€ 392,000
COMMERCIAL LAST SECTION IN THE FULLY CITY, ITIN IN THE PERSPECTIVE LOCATION, APSUPT APPLICAB…
Plot of land
Zudiskes, Lithuania
€ 18,000
In the Orth eldership, Behind the Augustus. a plot of land of 1.52 ha of forest use is sold.…
Plot of land
Baltalaukis, Lithuania
€ 40,000
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 50,000
RAMIOJE, IN THE FRAMEWORK, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILLION CENTRO CITY, SELECTING A SECTION WIT…
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 350,000
Exclusive 2.37 ha plot with 0.9 ha forest in Bajor, Draustic g. A beautiful and picturesque …
Plot of land
Kalinas, Lithuania
€ 100,000
A plot of land for sale on the farm. It is suitable for people who want to live far from the…
Plot of land
Novosadai, Lithuania
€ 29,950
Plot of land
Tarpezere, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map