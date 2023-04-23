Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
€ 16,500
IN THE RASE RASE OF NORGETS, 28A HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH EQUIPMENT FOR PAMATAIS AND HOM…
Plot of land in Gabsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gabsiai, Lithuania
€ 220,000
Plot for sale in Stones. borders the Kaunas-Klaipėkėkėlė, as well as a convenient drive from…
Plot of land in Aukstkeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstkeliai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
RASE RAJ. YLIOS K. SELDING SUMMARY OF HOME, AGRICULTURAL AND LAND DISTRIBUTION The plots are…
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
€ 21,500
IN THE RACE CITY IN THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CARD, THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE 12A HOUSE MANAGEMENT I…
Plot of land in Paraseinys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paraseinys, Lithuania
€ 17,000
SELLOW OF 30 A HOME MANAGEMENT IN RASEIN, VILLION G. ----------------------------- Interest…
Plot of land in Juciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juciai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot for sale in Raseiniai district in Jutė village. The plot borders the Guynia Pond. Area …
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
SELLOW OF 30A HOME MANAGEMENT IN STRATEGIC GOOD LOCATION IN THE RASE CITY, STONES IN THE BAT…
Plot of land in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raseiniai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
SELLOW OF 30A HOME MANAGEMENT IN STRATEGIC GOOD LOCATION IN THE RASE CITY, STONES IN THE BAT…
Plot of land in Gyliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gyliai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
ERDVUS LAND SKLYP IN THE CANIRE WITH PREPARED HOME PROJECT AND SUMMARY INFRASTRUCTURE TAX!!!…
Plot of land in Baukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baukiai, Lithuania
€ 9,999
NEEILIC OPPORTUNITY SIGN a SKLYP BEFORE DUBYSIS ROUSE !!! SELLING 1.1 ADJUSTAR AGRICULTURAL…
Plot of land in Breckiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Breckiai, Lithuania
€ 419,200
The lake is located in Lithuania, Kelme self-government, Dubisa pool. The total area of t…
Plot of land in Vidukle, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vidukle, Lithuania
€ 32,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir