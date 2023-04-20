Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Plot of land in Prastavoniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prastavoniai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT (66.48 AREI) HEAD IN THE RAJON OF SIRVINTS Are you lookin…
Plot of land in Radviliskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radviliskis, Lithuania
€ 25,300
NEW, HIGH SURVEILLANCE - VOS FOR 11 KM FROM THE LIGHT CITY, ALL-SURVEY SOME SELLED THE LAND.…
Plot of land in Vaiduliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiduliai, Lithuania
€ 15,500
Plot of land in Radviliskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radviliskis, Lithuania
€ 69,900
