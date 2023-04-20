Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
€ 14,900
THE FOREST SIGNAL SPRES OF 11 ARS HOME IN THE PRAYER. The built and leveled plot is conveni…
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
SELLOW OF 27 ARIR HOME IN THE PRAYER V. Michael-Putino g. The plot is conveniently located …
Plot of land in Lengveniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lengveniskes, Lithuania
€ 1,000,000
SELECTION OF THE ASSESSMENT AND INGINER COMMUNICATIONS IN THE TERITORY SECTION OF THE ASSESS…
Plot of land in Strielciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strielciai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
22 ARIR HOME SECTION !!! THE PRAYER IS THEM !!! PUTI PLACE BUILD YOUR SEAJON HOME! Meth…
Plot of land in Giniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giniunai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT A great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city…
Plot of land in Ignacava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ignacava, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
€ 52,000
SELLOWS WITH INSPECTED IMAGE FROM HIGH WALLING WALLS!!! FROM THE SECTION, PRO BRANDBLE WOOD …
