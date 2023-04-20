Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Lands for sale in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Senautis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Senautis, Lithuania
€ 69,000
THE ERDVI SODYMA WAY RAJ. SEAUGHTER K. PART SODY COMPAREST FOR THE BRAND REDUCTION. The home…
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
€ 14,900
THE FOREST SIGNAL SPRES OF 11 ARS HOME IN THE PRAYER. The built and leveled plot is conveni…
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
SELLOW OF 27 ARIR HOME IN THE PRAYER V. Michael-Putino g. The plot is conveniently located …
Plot of land in Pazarstis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pazarstis, Lithuania
€ 49,900
SODY WITH FOREST AND TWO TVEN ADVANTAGES - LOSS FOREST; - THE FOREST POSSIBLE TO LOW AND GR…
Plot of land in Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,000
For sale Prienas r. self., New Farm Sen., Assyve in the village 101 a. agricultural plot. Th…
Plot of land in Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sakaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 18,500
For sale Prienas r. self., New Farm Sen., Assyve in the village two agricultural parcels. On…
Plot of land in Silenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
€ 62,000
EXCLUDED LARGE SODIES WITH TWO TVENN IN THE CREATMENT!!! ADVANTAGE: - Just 25min. from the …
Plot of land in Lengveniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lengveniskes, Lithuania
€ 1,000,000
SELECTION OF THE ASSESSMENT AND INGINER COMMUNICATIONS IN THE TERITORY SECTION OF THE ASSESS…
Plot of land in Strielciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strielciai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
22 ARIR HOME SECTION !!! THE PRAYER IS THEM !!! PUTI PLACE BUILD YOUR SEAJON HOME! Meth…
Plot of land in Giniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giniunai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT A great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city…
Plot of land in Veiveriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veiveriai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Plot of land in Ignacava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ignacava, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Prienai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prienai, Lithuania
€ 52,000
SELLOWS WITH INSPECTED IMAGE FROM HIGH WALLING WALLS!!! FROM THE SECTION, PRO BRANDBLE WOOD …
Plot of land in Naujasodis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujasodis, Lithuania
€ 19,999
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 A LIVI…
Plot of land in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
€ 7,500
SELL 50a SPLOY IN THE BALBIERIAN CITY ______________________________________________________…
Plot of land in Kvedariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kvedariskes, Lithuania
€ 1,000,000
A array of 290 acres of plots is sold in Calot, with a 21 individual plot planned. Great in…
