Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Klaipėda District Municipality
Lands for sale in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania
14 properties total found
Plot of land
Stragnai II, Lithuania
€ 38,000
SELLATION OF THE 73 ARROW MAPH FOR LAST DEPARATORS: - the purpose of the land may be change…
Plot of land
Rokai, Lithuania
€ 13,875
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
Plot of land
Rokai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
Plot of land
Pempiai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Plot of land
Pangesai, Lithuania
€ 21,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė municipality, Pangesai village. Land for sale with an…
Plot of land
Pangesai, Lithuania
€ 13,900
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė municipality, Pangesai village, Pangesų street (forme…
Plot of land
Pangesai, Lithuania
€ 21,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė municipality, Pangesai village (former Memel region).…
Plot of land
Kliosiai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district., Priekulė municipality, Kliošiai village (former Memel …
Plot of land
Pempiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Pempiai village (Former Memelland). 4 plots of 0.2000 ha/2000 …
Plot of land
Priekule I, Lithuania
€ 26,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė commune, Priekulė I village. Slėnio street (former Me…
Plot of land
Svencele, Lithuania
€ 26,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village (former Memel region). 13 plots of land for s…
Plot of land
Dercekliai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
EXCLUSIVE SECTION OF SELDINGS IN DERCECLS, BLACKRANT G. 23, 25 (12,46 a and 13,54 a) IN THE …
Plot of land
Dercekliai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
12 ARIR HOME SECTION OF THE HOUSE IN WRONON, DERCEXICO SOME. ------------------------------…
Plot of land
Lingiai, Lithuania
€ 165,000
LOSSED LOCATION FOR WANTED PATOGS LIVE IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY. WATUO. SELLOWS. STORAGE RAMY.…
