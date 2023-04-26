Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Plikiai

Lands for sale in Plikiai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Plikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plikiai, Lithuania
€ 150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir