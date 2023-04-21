Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Vilkaviškis District Municipality

Lands for sale in Pilviskiu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Jurksai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurksai II, Lithuania
€ 7,500
95 an agricultural plot for sale in the town of Stirnėnė, Whiskey r. Comfortable and good ac…
Plot of land in Padurpinycys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padurpinycys, Lithuania
€ 237,000
A railway branch for sale in the Vilkaviškis district!!! General information : - Exact add…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir