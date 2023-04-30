Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Pelednagiu seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Aristavele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aristavele, Lithuania
€ 300,000
SELECTED CLASS OF STATES FOR THE STATES OF DEGAL AND AUTOSERVIS BUILDING WITH MADE IN THE IN…
Plot of land in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
Plot of land in Labunava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Labunava, Lithuania
€ 9,500
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE IMAGE CHANGUAGE! Address: Grain, Cot r.; Area:2.15 ha; Performa…
Plot of land in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
€ 5,250
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE IMAGE CHANGUAGE! Address: Crown in K., Kėdainiai r.; Area: 1.19 h…
Plot of land in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
Plot of land in Paobelys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paobelys, Lithuania
€ 17,500
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
Plot of land in Paobelys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paobelys, Lithuania
€ 19,000
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir