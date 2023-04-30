Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
7 properties total found
Plot of land
Pumpenai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
1.45 ha for sale. agricultural plot of land on the Baltic road g. In the purse. Very good pl…
Plot of land
Slamai, Lithuania
€ 66,000
IN IMAGE AND RAMIO IN PLACE ANT MACHINE RUBE CRANT (PRINES ABOUT 900M. SMALL CHANGES ... SEL…
Plot of land
Paberzeliai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
PARCELS OF THE HOUSEHOLD HOLDING SOLD ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER AEROPLANE FOR LOCUST KM, SUBD…
Plot of land
Zadeikiai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
A plot of 12 acres of residence in Pagoya, 4, is for sale in Pascal. The plot is formed in t…
Plot of land
Azuolyne, Lithuania
€ 10,500
Plot of 9.16 acres of residential area for sale in B. In the shell, 2, in the shell. The plo…
Plot of land
Brazdigala, Lithuania
€ 5,000
A plot of 12 acres of residence in the Pagoya G., 18, is for sale. The plot is formed in the…
Plot of land
Brazdigala, Lithuania
€ 5,000
A plot of 12 acres of residence in Partizan g.,11, is for sale in the Pascal. The plot is fo…
