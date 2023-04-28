Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Pasvalio apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Slamai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slamai, Lithuania
€ 66,000
IN IMAGE AND RAMIO IN PLACE ANT MACHINE RUBE CRANT (PRINES ABOUT 900M. SMALL CHANGES ... SEL…
Plot of land in Paberzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paberzeliai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
PARCELS OF THE HOUSEHOLD HOLDING SOLD ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER AEROPLANE FOR LOCUST KM, SUBD…
Plot of land in Zadeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zadeikiai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
A plot of 12 acres of residence in Pagoya, 4, is for sale in Pascal. The plot is formed in t…
Plot of land in Azuolyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolyne, Lithuania
€ 10,500
Plot of 9.16 acres of residential area for sale in B. In the shell, 2, in the shell. The plo…
Plot of land in Brazdigala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Brazdigala, Lithuania
€ 5,000
A plot of 12 acres of residence in the Pagoya G., 18, is for sale. The plot is formed in the…
Plot of land in Brazdigala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Brazdigala, Lithuania
€ 5,000
A plot of 12 acres of residence in Partizan g.,11, is for sale in the Pascal. The plot is fo…
