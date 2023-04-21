Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Elektrėnai Municipality

Lands for sale in Pastrevio seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kuzmiske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuzmiske, Lithuania
€ 55,900
THE PARTY OF THE ELECTRIC MEMBERS FOR THE LAST PERMANY OF THE MAPH (2.90 HA). Great place f…
Plot of land in Karkuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkuciai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
