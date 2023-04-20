Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Panevezio seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Lepsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lepsiai, Lithuania
€ 9,900
SELLING 10.49 ARS LIVING LAST DEPARTS, STETIC, DIDN'T G. SKLYPO FORMA – KVADRAT. SECTION POB…
Plot of land in Daukniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daukniunai, Lithuania
€ 17,250
3 plots of land for sale in the Beast, in the Beasts, in the Panegas. Beans – a green suburb…
Plot of land in Silagalys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silagalys, Lithuania
€ 425,000
Plot of land in Plukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plukiai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
SECTION OF SIGNIFICATION FOR THE RUNDS G. 36, IN THE NORTH FESTOR OF THE PANEVENTION, IN THE…
Plot of land in Plukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plukiai, Lithuania
€ 80,500
SALES 6 COMMERCIAL PERMANENT PERMANENT PERMANENT PURSUANT, EXISTED IN THE BREATY OF GATES AN…
Plot of land in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Home estate plots for sale from 12.96 acres to 17.64 acres in Kalnell, in the Magazines, Pan…


