Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

21 property total found
Plot of land in Lepsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lepsiai, Lithuania
€ 9,900
SELLING 10.49 ARS LIVING LAST DEPARTS, STETIC, DIDN'T G. SKLYPO FORMA – KVADRAT. SECTION POB…
Plot of land in Liudyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liudyne, Lithuania
€ 3,500
FOOT PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS, COUNTRY ROAD PANVE - RAGUVA FOR SALE 17 A. SCULES OF AGRICULTU…
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
SELLING OF THE COMMERCIAL LAST OF 5,84 ARS WITH HOME (NUGROVERY OR RECONSTRUCTION ... IN THE…
Plot of land in Dembava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€ 35,000
SELLOW SECTION IN THE GIRAIT G.5, STANGESTIVES, IN THE PROPERTY OF THE CANEVIEW IN THE NEW B…
Plot of land in Seskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seskai, Lithuania
€ 9,120
WAIT NEWS, NORTH STATES NEW HOME!!! LIKO LAST SKLYP IN ALL KVARTAL! Home estate plot for sal…
Plot of land in Daukniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daukniunai, Lithuania
€ 17,250
3 plots of land for sale in the Beast, in the Beasts, in the Panegas. Beans – a green suburb…
Plot of land in Gasparai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gasparai, Lithuania
€ 53,000
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land in Silagalys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silagalys, Lithuania
€ 425,000
Plot of land in Sukniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sukniskis, Lithuania
€ 37,000
2.88 ha agricultural plot with the Lavarns Coast in the village of Sukniškis, in the Panevas…
Plot of land in Dembava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land in Dembava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dembava, Lithuania
€ 14,300
Real estate land for sale in Durpyno, Pažer I, Panegas r. sav. The purpose of the land is to…
Plot of land in Paliuniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paliuniskis, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Two commercial parcels for sale in Palitum, near the road Panegasp – Peak, 6 km. from Panega…
Plot of land in Mantvydai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mantvydai, Lithuania
€ 29,500
A 107.05 acre parcel of land for sale in the town of Mantweed near Chastgirs, just 10 km awa…
Plot of land in Karsakiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karsakiskis, Lithuania
€ 48,000
SECTION OF SELECTION 4,0376 HA, WHERE A PURPOSE 45,24 ARO HOME MANAGEMENT AND 3,5852 HA MAPH…
Plot of land in Plukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plukiai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
SECTION OF SIGNIFICATION FOR THE RUNDS G. 36, IN THE NORTH FESTOR OF THE PANEVENTION, IN THE…
Plot of land in Plukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plukiai, Lithuania
€ 80,500
SALES 6 COMMERCIAL PERMANENT PERMANENT PERMANENT PURSUANT, EXISTED IN THE BREATY OF GATES AN…
Plot of land in Vyciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vyciai, Lithuania
€ 7,900
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENTS FROM 6.86 ARO IKI 13.7 ARO. Access from the Devil Road bey…
Plot of land in Daumenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Daumenai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
FOR SALE 8.04 ARO HOUSE MANAGER SCRAPTER IN PRESSURE G., PANEVE . RAMI, SINCE, PRIVACY TO PR…
Plot of land in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Home estate plots for sale from 12.96 acres to 17.64 acres in Kalnell, in the Magazines, Pan…
Plot of land in Velzys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Velzys, Lithuania
€ 11,000
SELLOW OF 15 ARS (SUED FROM TWO SKLYPES ... IN THE IMPLEMENTATION, IN THE INDICATE BATCH, VO…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir