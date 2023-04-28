Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Pakruojo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
€ 56,000
Agricultural plot for sale 18.62 ha. In Uosh, Kloves old, Hanging r. SKLYPAS: - Area - 1…
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
€ 25,000
CHANGER RAJ 3 MAPHIC FLIGHT - land plots can be changed to home holdings, commercial,industr…
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
€ 18,000
CHANGER RAJ 3 MAPHIC FLIGHT - land plots can be changed to home holdings, commercial,industr…
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
€ 18,600
CHANGER RAJ 3 MAPHIC FLIGHT - land plots can be changed to home holdings, commercial,industr…
Plot of land in Pakruojis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakruojis, Lithuania
€ 65,000
PACKAGE M. HA HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION -The plot is found in the coastal m accesses, Cages. -…
Plot of land in Lygumai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lygumai, Lithuania
€ 3,000
