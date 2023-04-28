Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Paberzes seniunija, Lithuania
10 properties total found
Plot of land
Dimsa, Lithuania
€ 58,000
Dimša, Pabberės old. a plot sold with permission to build a farmer's homestead Area 93.74 a,…
Plot of land
Sepeciai, Lithuania
€ 15,900
Two household plots for sale, Blackberry. Non-intentional sen., Vilnius district. Smooth are…
Plot of land
Jokubonys, Lithuania
€ 49,000
A array of 17,8084 ha of land is sold in a beautiful location, suitable for homestead (-oms)…
Plot of land
Rataliskes, Lithuania
€ 7,500
Plot of land
Glitiskes, Lithuania
€ 145,000
Plot of land
Spreiniai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
A 3.7-hectare plot suitable for sale for the construction of a farmer's homestead. 2.5 km fr…
Plot of land
Zekiskes, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Plot of land
Paberze, Lithuania
€ 35,000
FOR SALE 7.91 ha LAND FARM PURPOSE BALTLE VS., SEN., WOOL RAJ. A promising place for the con…
Plot of land
Visalauke I, Lithuania
€ 14,000
FOR SALE 3.8 ha EARTH FURTHER PERMANENTITY SIGNIFICANT CALCULAR VS., SURFACE OLD, STAFF VS. …
Plot of land
Vibrantiskes, Lithuania
€ 40,000
