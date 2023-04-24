Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Nemezio seniunija, Lithuania
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Rudamina k. two plots sold (po 50 acres) for home construction. In plots with a farmer's cer…
Plot of land
Stankutiskes, Lithuania
€ 59,900
SELLOW OF 6.43 ARS in a quiet and promising place - Guri Sods on 31st Street ...............…
Plot of land
Stankutiskes, Lithuania
€ 59,900
SELLOW OF 6.43 ARS in a quiet and promising place - Guri Sods on 31st Street ...............…
Plot of land
Paliepiai, Lithuania
€ 37,000
A plot of land of 7.27 acres of house estate for sale in J.Chapliko g.10 All city communicat…
Plot of land
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
€ 490,000
SELLOWS IN CHALLENGES, SPARKS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS ENVIRONMENT! Total plot area 1.56 ha. Ca…
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 47,000
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE HOME PROJECT AND THE STATES ALLOWING THE WILLION IN THE WAYON, MUR…
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 65,000
SELLING OF 29 ARIR HOME WITH THE LOW OF STATES AND THE PROJECT OF THE NON-DOW, THE FULL RAJO…
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 13,000
In the autumn, Polish g. 8 household plots are sold. Construction of single or two-bilingual…
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 19,900
SELLING 3 THE SOURCES ONE OF OTHER HOME MANAGEMENT PO 15 ARS IN RUDAMIN, FOLLOW G. 1) 15 a -…
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 9,800
IF I HAVE EXPLANATORY SECTION DO NOT HAVE A FULL CITY, THIS OFFER FOR YOU! YOU CAN MARKET FR…
Plot of land
Paliepiai, Lithuania
€ 59,900
SELLOW OF 6 A HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE SURVEILLION! DEPARATORS: - Construction of an individu…
Plot of land
Paliepiai, Lithuania
€ 59,900
6 A HOME MANAGEMENT IN CHALLENGE FOR HOUSE! DEPARATORS: - Construction of an individual sin…
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 11,000
4 plots for home construction are sold in the autumn. Up to the electrical connection point …
Plot of land
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
€ 20,000
SELLOW 1.35 HA LAND SECTION WILLION IN RAJON GENERAL INFORMATION - Location: Vilnius r. sel…
Plot of land
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
€ 66,000
Plot of land
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 48,000
LAND FOR SALE IN A PICTURESQUE LOCATION NEXT TO THE FOREST! ABOUT THE PLACE: - Murlinės k.,…
Plot of land
Azuoline, Lithuania
€ 440,000
For sale 4 hectare of other purpose land plot in a strategically comfortable location - on t…
