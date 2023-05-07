Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Nemencines seniunija, Lithuania

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Raguvele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raguvele, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Puckalaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puckalaukis, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Plot of land in Raguvele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raguvele, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Didziosios Kabiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziosios Kabiskes, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Plot of land in Skleriskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skleriskes, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Puckalaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puckalaukis, Lithuania
€ 734,800
Plot of land in Puckalaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puckalaukis, Lithuania
€ 734,800
Plot of land in Gaukstonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gaukstonys, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Raudone, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raudone, Lithuania
€ 79,500
Plot of land in Rysininkas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rysininkas, Lithuania
€ 98,000
Plot of land in Vilkaraistis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilkaraistis, Lithuania
€ 37,000
Plot of land in Kalnuote V, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnuote V, Lithuania
€ 12,900
Plot of land in Stripunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stripunai, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Stripunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stripunai, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Puckalaukis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puckalaukis, Lithuania
€ 83,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir