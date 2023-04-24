Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Utena County
Moletu rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kibildziai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
Plot of land
Pakrovai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 14,500
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
Plot of land
Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land
Ziediskele, Lithuania
€ 49,000
177.73 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lilies. Moltas r. self. ADVANTAGE: IDEAL LO…
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 149,000
SELLING 5,3434 HA PLOT LAND SECTION OF SIMANCES, INTURK SEN, MOLIDRED R.! ONLY 150 M IKI ECJ…
Plot of land
Marguoliai, Lithuania
€ 3,500
SELLOW OF HA 0.85 HA STAR STAINERS, MOLIDED R. SKLYPAS: - Plot address - Stays, Siedters, M…
Plot of land
Azubaliai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
3 HOME LAND SUMMARY SOME OF MOLUNDED, 3 HOME LAND. In a vibrant and evolving village near M…
Plot of land
Kampai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
For sale plot in the village of Kampus with the shores of Lake Dūnas. ADVANTAGE: - Good acce…
Plot of land
Pagiriai, Lithuania
€ 68,000
Moltas r. self., Alantaos sen., Antalian k., Molyt g.. 14D land plot for sale PRICE EUR 68 0…
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 79,000
SELLOW OF 319 A BEFORE BLEND ECJER GENERAL INFORMATION Address: Fighting. Dubingi old. Mola…
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Minor k. A 5.3-hectare plot is sold in the Molt district, next to the Molėtas highway. The p…
Plot of land
Skorenikai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Plot of land
Azuraisciai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 110,000
Plot of land
Skudutiskis, Lithuania
€ 15,000
MOLE R. SAV., JONIC MSTL. DASKING DASTERS FOR SODIES OR LIVING HOUSE COUNTRY ADVANTAGE: • At…
Plot of land
Karklyne, Lithuania
€ 65,000
MOLE R. SAV., FUNDS K. SODIES OF THE 110th AGRICULTURAL LAST OF THE AGRICULTY, ANT ANT SECRE…
Plot of land
Miezonys, Lithuania
€ 6,200
Only 12km from Molėtė!!!!! 20a for sale. agricultural plot in Molėtai district. In the barle…
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 69,000
MOLE R. WEEK, REDUCED K. SODIES OF THE AGRICULTURAL PUBLISHED 241.38 a, ANT ECHROOM CRANTS A…
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Agricultural plot for sale with old foundations in the Moltai area near Lake Prague. * RAMI…
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 18,000
A 6 HA PLOT OF LAND FOR SALE IN A MODERN VILLAGE, MOLDED R. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address:…
