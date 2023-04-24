Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Kibildziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kibildziai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
Plot of land in Pakrovai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakrovai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land in Didziokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 14,500
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
Plot of land in Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Ziediskele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ziediskele, Lithuania
€ 49,000
177.73 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lilies. Moltas r. self. ADVANTAGE: IDEAL LO…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 149,000
SELLING 5,3434 HA PLOT LAND SECTION OF SIMANCES, INTURK SEN, MOLIDRED R.! ONLY 150 M IKI ECJ…
Plot of land in Marguoliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marguoliai, Lithuania
€ 3,500
SELLOW OF HA 0.85 HA STAR STAINERS, MOLIDED R. SKLYPAS: - Plot address - Stays, Siedters, M…
Plot of land in Azubaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azubaliai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
3 HOME LAND SUMMARY SOME OF MOLUNDED, 3 HOME LAND. In a vibrant and evolving village near M…
Plot of land in Kampai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
For sale plot in the village of Kampus with the shores of Lake Dūnas. ADVANTAGE: - Good acce…
Plot of land in Pagiriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pagiriai, Lithuania
€ 68,000
Moltas r. self., Alantaos sen., Antalian k., Molyt g.. 14D land plot for sale PRICE EUR 68 0…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 79,000
SELLOW OF 319 A BEFORE BLEND ECJER GENERAL INFORMATION Address: Fighting. Dubingi old. Mola…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Minor k. A 5.3-hectare plot is sold in the Molt district, next to the Molėtas highway. The p…
Plot of land in Skorenikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skorenikai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Plot of land in Azuraisciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuraisciai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Skudutiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skudutiskis, Lithuania
€ 15,000
MOLE R. SAV., JONIC MSTL. DASKING DASTERS FOR SODIES OR LIVING HOUSE COUNTRY ADVANTAGE: • At…
Plot of land in Karklyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karklyne, Lithuania
€ 65,000
MOLE R. SAV., FUNDS K. SODIES OF THE 110th AGRICULTURAL LAST OF THE AGRICULTY, ANT ANT SECRE…
Plot of land in Miezonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Miezonys, Lithuania
€ 6,200
Only 12km from Molėtė!!!!! 20a for sale. agricultural plot in Molėtai district. In the barle…
Plot of land in Didziokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 69,000
MOLE R. WEEK, REDUCED K. SODIES OF THE AGRICULTURAL PUBLISHED 241.38 a, ANT ECHROOM CRANTS A…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Agricultural plot for sale with old foundations in the Moltai area near Lake Prague. * RAMI…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 18,000
A 6 HA PLOT OF LAND FOR SALE IN A MODERN VILLAGE, MOLDED R. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address:…
