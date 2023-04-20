Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Kairenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kairenai, Lithuania
€ 27,000
SELLOW OF 50 A LAND IN THE HAPPY, WILLION R. WEEK OLD, EITMINARY K. GENERAL INFORMATION A…
Plot of land in Darzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darzeliai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land in Darzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darzeliai, Lithuania
€ 77,000
3.25 ha plot of land for sale in the bend of the Vilnius River, in the village of Viktarians…
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
The new emerging property house quarter sells a 15.41-acre home estate plot. Surrounded by …
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 41,500
SELLED 11.65 a. PLOT SODE LAST PUBLIC IN THE NEW FULL!!! __________________________________…
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
FOR SALE DU SKLYPES IN ANTAKALY IN THE LOSS AND FORESTIGATION OF THE LOSSED AND FORESTIGATIO…
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
In the new Vilnius, the Lamb Sodai g. 61 6.22 acres of garden with a fully equipped 49.1 sq.…
Plot of land in Naujakiemis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
€ 12,600
Plot of land in Lyta, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lyta, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Akmenyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmenyne, Lithuania
€ 20,500
Spacious agricultural plot for sale in Vilnius r. self., Microwave mstl., Paranet, Staymonic…
Plot of land in Kairenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kairenai, Lithuania
€ 169,000
