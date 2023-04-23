Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Bendoriai
  6. Mazoji Riese

Lands for sale in Mazoji Riese, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 74,900
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, the HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH THE DVIOUS HOME PROJECT, the LIDE OF ST…
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 74,900
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, the HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH THE DVIOUS HOME PROJECT, the LIDE OF ST…
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 240,000
INTENSIVE IN THE BESIVYSTANCORIES AND THE EUANDS IN THE LIVACY OF THE BUSINESS OF THE LIVES …
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 93,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, the HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION WITH THE PROJECT, the STATY LIDE AND THE LUM…
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 42,000
SELLING 17.10 HOME MANAGEMENT - MATERIAL SOME, IN THE PROMOTHER. ___ Next to the game, the g…
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 41,000
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 38,000
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 67,500
SITTLE LIVING COMFORTLY?! - NO WATER RETURN, CLEANING EQUIPMENT, NO STAR, LIGHT ROADS AND ST…
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 46,500
SELLOW SECTION IN THE LINDINITIVE LIFE, IN THE BIJOIN GATVIEW! Possibility to connect to a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir