  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Mazeikiu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
10.17 a plot for sale Plot destination – single and double residential areas. It’s a great a…
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
