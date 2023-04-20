Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 6,900
A 6.13ar garden plot with a small cottage with two houseplates is for sale. One of them has …
Plot of land in Kalnenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnenai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
A 26 ARS LIVING LAST PERMANY. - Location - Small, Kurmaiti g. 40 - Plot - Thai forms - Plot …
Plot of land in Troskuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Troskuciai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
Plot of land in Naikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naikiai, Lithuania
€ 5,500
