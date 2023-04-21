Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Marijampolio seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Juodziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juodziai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
In a beautiful location, a plot of 89 acres of land is sold next to the forest ! It is also …
Plot of land in Juodziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juodziai, Lithuania
€ 2,000
In a beautiful location, a plot of 43 acres of land is sold next to the forest. The plot is …
Plot of land in Akmeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,000
SELLOW OF 6 ARS IN THE SERVICES IN THE 1st G. EYPE K.! SKLYPAS IS NATURAL IN APSUPTY, and EN…
Plot of land in Akmeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Ammonary k, Marijampol sen., Vilnius r. sold 8.62 a plot in gardens. PRICE 12000 Eur. Gener…
Plot of land in Pakovarniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakovarniskes, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Two 0.73 ha and 2.63 ha of agricultural parcels are sold next to each other. Smooth in a ver…
Plot of land in Akmeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
€ 4,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir