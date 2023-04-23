Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality
  5. Marijampole

Lands for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Marijampole, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marijampole, Lithuania
€ 7,000
GENERAL INFORMATION •Address: Marijampolės sav., Witnessed sen., Netichkampio k. •Plot are…
Plot of land in Marijampole, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marijampole, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir