Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Maisiagala

Lands for sale in Maisiagala, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Markiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markiskes, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Home holdings for sale in the 14.06th century. plot. In the general! _______________________…
Plot of land in Markiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markiskes, Lithuania
€ 750,000
Commercial plot for sale near Master's Vilnius - Panegase. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Address -…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir