  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Moletu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Luokesa eldership, Lithuania

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Didziokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
Plot of land in Kanapelka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kanapelka, Lithuania
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 14,500
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
Plot of land in Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Ziediskele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ziediskele, Lithuania
€ 49,000
177.73 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lilies. Moltas r. self. ADVANTAGE: IDEAL LO…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 149,000
SELLING 5,3434 HA PLOT LAND SECTION OF SIMANCES, INTURK SEN, MOLIDRED R.! ONLY 150 M IKI ECJ…
Plot of land in Azubaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azubaliai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
3 HOME LAND SUMMARY SOME OF MOLUNDED, 3 HOME LAND. In a vibrant and evolving village near M…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 79,000
SELLOW OF 319 A BEFORE BLEND ECJER GENERAL INFORMATION Address: Fighting. Dubingi old. Mola…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Minor k. A 5.3-hectare plot is sold in the Molt district, next to the Molėtas highway. The p…
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Didziokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 69,000
MOLE R. WEEK, REDUCED K. SODIES OF THE AGRICULTURAL PUBLISHED 241.38 a, ANT ECHROOM CRANTS A…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Agricultural plot for sale with old foundations in the Moltai area near Lake Prague. * RAMI…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 18,000
A 6 HA PLOT OF LAND FOR SALE IN A MODERN VILLAGE, MOLDED R. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address:…
