Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality

Lands for sale in Liudvinavo seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Azuolynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolynas, Lithuania
€ 2,500
Plot of land in Liudvinavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liudvinavas, Lithuania
€ 55,000
The plot for sale in a quiet location on the cliff of the river, testified in the town. The …
Plot of land in Azuolynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azuolynas, Lithuania
€ 4,200
Plot of land in Liepynai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Liepynai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
Home estate plots for sale surrounded by nature near Marijampolio, in the village of Nartel,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir