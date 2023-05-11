Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

21 property total found
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 33,000
Plot of land in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 35,900
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
€ 355,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 125,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 62,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 280,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Plot of land in Lentvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lentvaris, Lithuania
€ 43,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 34,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 46,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Plot of land in Rackunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rackunai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 33,000
