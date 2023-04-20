Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€ 16,000
SELLYPE SOME R. SAV., GUDIEN K, DOBIL G. 12 ------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Lipliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lipliunai, Lithuania
€ 9,000
Home estate in the Liplibons 400 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 9000 Eur Addre…
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 47,000
A 2.04-hectare agricultural plot is sold on the banks of Nemun in the village of Straits, on…
Plot of land in Lipliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lipliunai, Lithuania
€ 18,900
Plot of land in Leipalingis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Leipalingis, Lithuania
€ 25,900
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Home estate in the Straits 300 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 24000 Eur Address…
Plot of land in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€ 10,800
FOR SALE OF THE NEW GREATER !!!!!! _________________________________________________________…
Plot of land in Vileikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vileikiai, Lithuania
€ 11,850
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 26,500
Home estate in the Straits 300 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 26500 Eur Addres…
Plot of land in Kamorunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kamorunai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Parcels for golf and nature lovers GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 15000 EUR Address: Camor…
