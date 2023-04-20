Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Gudeliske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudeliske, Lithuania
€ 64,000
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 6,700
SODO SKLYPAS SB "NEMUN" is REFERRED TO" A great offer for looking for a good garden plot fo…
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 6,700
SODO SKLYPAS SB "NEMUN" is REFERRED TO" A great offer for looking for a good garden plot fo…
Plot of land in Babrai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babrai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
SELLOW OF HA LAND 4.85 BABRISH K.! ADVANTAGE: - Stained pond; - Good access; - The plot is…
Plot of land in Barauciske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Barauciske, Lithuania
€ 39,000
A plot of 4.61 hectares to Lake Seirijo is for sale. A great opportunity to build a house an…
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
BUY BETWEEN TWO RIGHTS ! 50 hectare property for sale in the village of Mockon, Lazdia dist…
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 9,700
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT The plot for sale is conveniently and in a beautiful loca…
Plot of land in Turiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turiskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
DOWNLOBAL SOCTS OF THE DEFINITION OF THE DEFINITION OF THE HOME. THE POSSIBILITY TO BUY ALL …
Plot of land in Turiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turiskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
DOWNLOBAL SOCTS OF THE DEFINITION OF THE DEFINITION OF THE HOME. THE POSSIBILITY TO BUY ALL …
Plot of land in Birsciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Birsciai, Lithuania
€ 15,500
SELLOW SUMMARY OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE SURN OF THE VENCGESTIVES. The plot is in a beautif…
