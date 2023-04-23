Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Lazdijai eldership, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 6,700
SODO SKLYPAS SB "NEMUN" is REFERRED TO" A great offer for looking for a good garden plot fo…
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 9,700
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT The plot for sale is conveniently and in a beautiful loca…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir